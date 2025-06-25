Charging Docs: Cockeysville man allegedly raped woman who was 'clearly intoxicated' in Towson parking lot

TOWSON, Md. — A Cockeysville man was indicted Monday after being accused of raping a woman in a parking lot near a Towson pub, officials tell WMAR.

Mark Hammon, 52, was arrested and charged with second-degree rape, assault, and third-degree sexual offense.

On April 25, at 1:00 a.m., a Baltimore County Police officer was flagged down and told a fight was happening in relation to a possible sexual assault.

According to charging documents, officers arrived on the scene and found the woman, a 22-year-old, who was "clearly intoxicated and could barely stand."

One of the witnesses told police that the victim was being assaulted outside of CVP Bar on Pennsylvania Avenue and multiple people stepped in to prevent Hammon from having any further contact with the victim.

While officers were attempting to speak with the victim, they saw that her underwear was down around her right leg through a hole in her jeans. She was later taken to a local hospital for medical care.

Just before 9:00 a.m. that same morning detectives spoke with the victim, who said she did not remember much of what happened that night. She told police that she remembered drinking at the bar in Towson, but not leaving.

On April 28, the victim met with detectives for an interview and said she noticed Hammon looking at her while he was standing with the bouncers.

Moments later, Hammon approached her and started a conversation.

Although she didn't remember the exact content of the conversation, she stated that there was flirting between her and Hammon. She told police that she could not remember walking out of the bar or consenting to any physical activity.

The next day, detectives received surveillance video of the night.

Detectives noted that the victim and Hammon walked to his vehicle, to the driver's side, and appeared to kiss one another. With the driver's door open, the victim can be seen leaning into the car.

Hammon is seen on video getting behind her and initiating sexual intercourse.

In the charging documents, police note that multiple people passing by stopped and made comments.

After they both stepped away from the driver's seat, the victim was seen falling to the ground unassisted and hitting her head on the ground when she falls. Police note that she appeared to be concussed.

Hammon was seen watching her and re-positioning himself in attempt to re-initiate sexual intercourse while she was on the ground.

Minutes later, Hammon was seen fixing his pants, shirt, and buckling his belt.

After getting the victim's clothes back on, Hammon attempted multiple times to get her back to her feet, but to no avail.

Moments later, a crowd of people approached the victim to check on her and were eventually able to help her up.

Hammon was seen walking out of view of the camera and the crowd started going through his vehicle.

He returned to his vehicle and got into a verbal argument with the crowd. Two people in that crowd punched Hammon in the head, but the fight did not escalate from there as officers arrived and broke it up.

Hammon told police he met a girl who was 22 and he kissed her. When asked if things went any further, he told police, "Yea. Kissing, touching feeling, sex."

He added that the bloody face he sustained was from "being drunk and face planting," later saying he was "jumped over a girl."

When asked if he remembered anything from the bar, he said "Other than her being really into me being like 'You're 22, what is your issue?' And she's really into me."