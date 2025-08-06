CCBC Essex opens pool to public for free swimming

BALTIMORE COUNTY — As Baltimore County faces scorching 90-degree summer days, the Community College of Baltimore County Essex is offering relief by opening its pool to the public for free.

The initiative began when Jamira Briggs, a CCBC alumna and mother of four, wrote a letter highlighting the lack of affordable swimming options in the area.

Briggs noted that most pools required expensive memberships that many families couldn't afford.

Her request caught the attention of State Senator Carl W. Jackson, who partnered with the college to make public swimming a reality.

"I really appreciate everyone coming together and making this possible… I see that we're building something here, and I'm really appreciative being a Baltimore County resident," said Briggs.

The pool will remain free to community members through August 15th, with plans already in place to continue the program next summer.

Summer 2025 Pool Hours

Monday & Wednesday: 9:30am - 10:30am

Tuesday and Thursday: 12:00pm - 2:00pm and 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Special Hours: August 11th and 13th, 1:30pm - 2:30pm

Visitors simply need to show ID and sign in at the pool entrance to enjoy the facility.