Carroll County paramedics helicoptered to Shock Trauma after ambulance t-boned by fuel tanker

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — A serious crash last night involving an ambulance and fuel tanker truck in Reisterstown.

WMAR-2 News confirmed two paramedics with the Gamber Community Fire Company in Carroll County were involved.

Both were helicoptered to University of Maryland Shock Trauma.

Fire spokesman Clay Myers said each member is expected to survive.

The medic crew was traveling with lights and siren through an intersection at Westminster Pike and Butler Road when they were t-boned.

WMAR-2 News obtained real time video footage of the crash captured from the Law Office of David Ellin, located near the scene. Ambo vs. fuel tanker

At the time, Myers said the ambulance was headed for a 911 call in neighboring Baltimore County.

Police tell us other vehicles were involved injuring seven people total.

The County's Crash Team has taken over the investigation.