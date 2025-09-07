Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

Carroll County paramedics helicoptered to Shock Trauma after ambulance t-boned by fuel tanker

ambo vs. fuel tanker
Law Office of David Ellin
A fuel tanker collides with a Carroll County ambulance in Reisterstown on Saturday night, Sept. 6, 2025
ambo vs. fuel tanker
Posted
and last updated

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — A serious crash last night involving an ambulance and fuel tanker truck in Reisterstown.

WMAR-2 News confirmed two paramedics with the Gamber Community Fire Company in Carroll County were involved.

Both were helicoptered to University of Maryland Shock Trauma.

Fire spokesman Clay Myers said each member is expected to survive.

The medic crew was traveling with lights and siren through an intersection at Westminster Pike and Butler Road when they were t-boned.

WMAR-2 News obtained real time video footage of the crash captured from the Law Office of David Ellin, located near the scene.

Ambo vs. fuel tanker

At the time, Myers said the ambulance was headed for a 911 call in neighboring Baltimore County.

Police tell us other vehicles were involved injuring seven people total.

The County's Crash Team has taken over the investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Kelly Groft
Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR