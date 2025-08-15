Brightview White Marsh receives surprise coffee and donuts from Dunkin'

NOTTINGHAM, Md. — Residents at Brightview White Marsh senior community received a sweet surprise when Dunkin' delivered free coffee and donuts to celebrate their viral TikTok videos.

The delivery was made in recognition of the community's popular social media presence, with their most popular video garnering more than 3.5 million views.

"What a wonderful surprise that was. Oh, I got mine. I got my coffee and I got my whole box of donuts right here. Don't tell anybody, but I'm gonna steal them all, OK," said John Cowatch, a Brightview White Marsh community member.

The senior community has gained attention for their funny and cute TikTok videos, showing that social media creativity spans all generations.

