Brigance Brigade sees doubled demand as ALS diagnoses rise across all age groups

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Non-profits typically focus on helping those who need support, whether it's a little or a lot.

The Brigance Brigade provides life-changing assistance to people living with ALS and their caregivers, but the organization faces growing demand as more people receive diagnoses.

"We're everywhere trying to show people that there's light at the end of the tunnel. The awareness has shown that there are more people getting diagnosed with ALS every single day. So even though financially we have wonderful donors and wonderful, wonderful people giving, the need is greater. We have doubled the amount of pals that we've ever had going into the first quarter of this year," Drew VanLandingham said.

VanLandingham serves as executive director of the Brigance Brigade.

The organization's "pals" — people living with ALS — benefit from the foundation created by former Ravens player O.J. Brigance and his wife Chanda. Brigance was diagnosed with ALS in 2007.

The organization raises funds through events like races and their upcoming Winter Soiree with Brigance.

These grants help people with everything from wheelchair ramps to home renovations, all designed to support caregivers and children of people living with ALS.

"I've spoken to a mother who is 30, just had her first child, and was diagnosed with ALS. Then I've turned around and met someone in their 50s, someone in their 40s. We had a pal who we loved so much that passed at 43 with three children, two in kindergarten and grade school ages, which led us to our back to school program that we do. It's all over the board. There's no longer a pinpoint of this is who it targets," VanLandingham said.

Until there's a cure, the Brigance Brigade continues to support people living with ALS and their families.

