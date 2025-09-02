Bowery of Antiques & Collectibles closing its doors

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Bowery of Antiques and Collectibles formally announced they will be "retiring."

In a post on Facebook, owners from the store said they've decided to close after 30 years in business.

Their last day open to the public will be Saturday, September 6.

"We are so appreciative of all your support and patronage through the years both in Fells Point and Parkville/Carney. Thank you," the Facebook post said.

The antique shop sells items like vinyls, railroad items, quilts, comics and other items.