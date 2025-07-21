TIMONIUM, Md. — After eight years of dedicated service, staff and students at Saint Vincent's Villa are saying farewell to a very special coworker – Carmen, their beloved facility dog.

WATCH: Beloved therapy dog carmen retires after eight years helping children at Saint Vincent's Villa Beloved therapy dog carmen retires after eight years helping children at Saint Vincent's Villa

Saint Vincent's Villa is a residential treatment center for children who have experienced trauma. Throughout her tenure, Carmen has been by their side as a powerful healer.

"Carmen has provided lots of support for them—through sitting in therapy sessions when kids are talking about the things that have happened to them. She helps out with medical appointments when kids are getting their blood work done. She helps to de-escalate crisis situations when children are at their most vulnerable," said the staff member.

While Carmen is retiring, she'll still visit occasionally as the team welcomes new therapy dogs to continue her legacy of compassion and support for vulnerable children.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.