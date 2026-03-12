Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Beloved Baltimore bartender pours his last drink on his 75th birthday at Cockeysville restaurant

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Bartholomew Quinn — known to everyone as "Bert" — worked his last shift behind the bar at Vito Ristorante on York Road in Cockeysville, and he did it on his 75th birthday.

Friends and regulars packed the restaurant to say goodbye to the beloved bartender.

"He's a great person, uh, honest person, classy, always present himself well behind the bar. We're definitely going to miss him. He's a fantastic guy," Tony Petronelli, co-owner of Vito Ristorante.

Quinn spent decades serving Baltimore at some of the city's most beloved spots, including the Baltimore Country Club, Capprocio, and Boccacio.

