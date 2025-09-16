Bear scare at Prettyboy Reservoir: Worker injured in a fall, not an attack

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md — What was initially reported as a bear attack near Baltimore County's Prettyboy Reservoir on Monday turned out to be a misunderstanding.

Officials received emergency calls around 12:30 p.m. reporting a person attacked by a bear at Beckleysville Road and Gunpowder Road. However, Baltimore County Fire quickly determined the reports were inaccurate.

The actual incident involved a Baltimore City Department of Public Works employee who was working in the area when she encountered a black bear. The woman ran from the animal and tripped, sustaining minor injuries in the fall.

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the bear was startled by the woman and performed what's known as a "bluff charge" — a defensive behavior where an animal charges toward a perceived threat but never makes contact. The bear then retreated into nearby brush.

DNR officials are investigating the incident to determine if any additional action is needed.

Bear encounters are not uncommon in Baltimore County during this time of year, according to DNR. Most black bears naturally fear humans and will leave when they detect people nearby.

If You See a Bear:

Don’t panic. Don’t shoot! Don’t approach. Don’t feed!

Make the bear aware of your presence by talking in a firm voice

Ensure the bear has an escape route, so give it space, and keep pets away.

Back away slowly with your arms raised to appear large.

​Learn to tolerate bears. Many bears are killed or injured when not causing problems.

To Report Bear Related Emergencies Call 1-410-260-8888.