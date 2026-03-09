Baltimore County's Inspector General will not have oversight of county schools

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Legislation to give Baltimore County the power to let its Inspector General have oversight of the county school system failed in the county's delegation committee on Monday.

Democratic Senator Carl Jackson, and Republican Senators JB Jennings, Chris West, and Johnny Ray Salling voted in favor of the bill which has support of the county council.

Democratic Senators Shelly Hettleman, Charles Sydnor, Ben Brooks and Mary Washington voted against the legislation.

Senator Carl Jackson was the Senate sponsor of the bill. He told us in Feb, "We're not saying that there's wrongdoing occurring, we're not saying that employees are doing the wrong things, but we do want to create a space and an opportunity for complaints to be looked at independently of BCPS."

The legislation had bipartisan support on the county council and in the legislature. It also had support from the Baltimore County Teachers Association.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*