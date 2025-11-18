Baltimore County to activate emergency shelters for cold weather

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County announced plans to activate emergency shelters to protect those who are homeless from the freezing weather.

County emergency shelters are open from 6 p.m. until 9 a.m. on evenings when the temperature is expected to drop below freezing.

During severe weather conditions, these shelters may also open during the daytime.

Overnight shelter locations include:



Eastern Family Resource Center

Westside Men's Shelter

Hannah More Family Shelter

Those who are seeking shelter should call the Baltimore County Coordinated Entry Referral and Screening line at (410) 887-TIME (8463) - Option 1, to confirm activation and bed capacity at any time.