Baltimore County student arrested during ICE protest walkout over ‘disruptive and dangerous’ behavior

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A Baltimore County student was arrested Friday during an ICE walkout protest, school officials told WMAR-2 News.

George Washington Carver Center Principal Erin O'Toole-Trivas says the student-led walkout began at 10:20 a.m. and lasted for about 45 minutes.

During most of that time, students participated in the walkout and conducted themselves well, according to O'Toole-Trivas.

Most students returned to their classes or lunch following the walkout, with a small group not adhering to the agreed-upon parameters by refusing to return to the school building.

The detained student, who was not identified, engaged in "disruptive and dangerous" behavior, prompting their arrest by Baltimore County Police for leaving campus and obstructing traffic.

"Students who violated the Code of Conduct will be subject to consequences in alignment with the BCPS Student Handbook and Board policy. Our school is committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for all students, and we will continue to work together to ensure that our students feel heard, respected, and valued," said Principal O'Toole-Trivas.

The demonstration at the Carver Center is just one of many around Maryland, with others occurring in Harford County and Baltimore City.