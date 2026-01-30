Baltimore County sergeant wins $6,000 award for fishing program connecting kids with police

TOWSON, Md. — A Baltimore County police sergeant who uses fishing to build relationships between officers and young people has been recognized with a national award for his community work.

Sergeant George Bandurchin won a $6,000 grand prize from the "Do Good Heroes" program this afternoon for his innovative approach to community policing.

One of Bandurchin's signature programs is "Badges for Bass," which launched in 2024. The fishing program has brought more than 60 children to the Loch Raven Reservoir to learn how to fish while connecting with police officers.

This Baltimore County sergeant is changing lives one fishing trip at a time! See how the "Badges for Bass" program is building trust between police and community youth Baltimore County officer uses fishing to connect with kids, wins $6K award

Bandurchin personally prepares each child's fishing rod at home and creates fishing sets for participants to keep. The hands-on approach reflects his commitment to making lasting connections with young people in the community.

"I couldn't do it without my team standing behind you guys. They find the kids, they make all this stuff happen. It's good to be recognized for the good stuff we do that most of the time the public doesn't see, just the kids that are actually doing the events," Bandurchin said.

The sergeant plans to donate the entire $6,000 prize to the Parkville Police Community Relations Council. The funds will help support more community events like Badges for Bass in the future.

The program represents a growing trend in community policing, where officers work to build positive relationships with young people through shared activities and mentorship opportunities.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.