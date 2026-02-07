Baltimore County records fifth fire fatality of the year after Dundalk man dies

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A man is dead after getting injured in a burn barrel fire in Dundalk.

The victim, 79-year-old Herminio Quinto, died on his property in the 1900 block of Tolson Avenue.

Early Saturday morning, Baltimore County police and fire crews were sent for a welfare check on Quinto.

Police say Quinto was burning personal papers and cardboard in the back of his yard in a burn barrel. He used gasoline to accelerate the fire in the barrel and the fire erupted.

The Baltimore County Police Department fire investigators have ruled the fire accidental due to the use of gasoline as an accelerant.

This marks the fifth fire fatality in 2026 in Baltimore County.

Yesterday, a man died from his injuries he received from a house fire in Halethorpe from February 2.