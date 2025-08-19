Baltimore County Public Schools to build on momentum as a new school year opens next week

TOWSON, Md. — As students and staff in Baltimore County Public Schools prepare to head back to class Monday, Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers says she’s proud of the progress the school system made last year, and she’s looking forward to building on that momentum this year.

At a back-to-school readiness conference Tuesday, Dr. Rogers highlighted accomplishments from the 2024-25 school year, including improvements in test scores, a decline in chronic absenteeism, and investments in teacher professional development and technology.

She says that for the past two years, the school system has focused on four priority areas: academic achievement, infrastructure, safety and climate, and highly effective teachers, leaders, and staff. Those are the areas they’ve targeted resources and streamlined efforts.

“As a result of this strategic focus, our data is moving in the right direction,” she says. “We are reversing the trend of declining academic performance and are fast-forwarding student achievement, and we know we still have a lot more work to do.”

She says the staff has worked tirelessly over the summer to get ready to open doors at its 174 schools as they prepare to welcome more than 110,000 students for the 2025-26 school year.

