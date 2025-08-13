Baltimore County Public Library now offering free naloxone at all branches

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Public Libraries announced on Wednesday that free naloxone is available at all its branches, as part of an ongoing partnership with the County's Department of Health and Human Services.

Naloxone can help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Staff and managers at the libraries received naloxone training in July, but the library system wanted to get the receptacles in place ahead of National Recovery Month in September.

“As a trusted community institution, Baltimore County Public Library is committed to meeting people where they are and providing resources that can truly save lives,” said Baltimore County Public Library CEO Sonia Alcántara-Antoine.

Baltimore County Chief of Police Robert McCullough said that despite the downward trend in overdoses, prevention efforts are still important.

"By expanding availability of naloxone, we further strengthen our efforts against the opioid crisis and increase our ability to save lives," he said.

Having easy access to the medication in a trusted location can help to reduce stigma.

“By partnering with the Baltimore County Department of Health to make Naloxone readily available, we are helping to break down barriers, reduce stigma and ensure our neighbors have access to this critical tool in the fight against the opioid epidemic," said Alcántara-Antoine.