Baltimore County prepares for severe snowstorm with 600 employees, 500 equipment pieces

WINDSOR MILL, Md. — Baltimore County officials say they're ready for the most severe snowstorm in years with an "all hands on deck" approach involving nearly 600 employees and 500 pieces of equipment to clear 2,700 miles of county roads.

County Executive Kathy Klausmeier declared the comprehensive response plan as the region braces for significant snowfall. The Department of Public Works has 91,000 tons of salt on hand for the operation.

The Emergency Operations Center opens Saturday night to coordinate the county's response to the incoming storm.

"When we have snow over 6 inches, and this is expected to be that, it can take us up to 48 hours, 48 hours after the snow stops to clear the roads. So please bear with us as we're clearing the roads," Buckler said.

Crews will start with major routes before moving to residential streets during the snow removal process.

Police are also asking residents to be patient as response times may be longer during the storm.

Residents should also adhere to the following safety tips:

Baltimore County law states that sidewalks must be shoveled within 24 hours after a snowstorm. Baltimore County relies on reports from the public when sidewalks have not been cleared.

It's important to shovel snow onto your own property and not onto public streets.

Bridges and overpasses typically freeze before roads — approach with caution.

Use generators, grills, and camp stoves outside, far from windows/doors. Never run generators in garages.

Test smoke and CO alarms. Install CO detectors on every level.

