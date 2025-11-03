Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Baltimore County

Baltimore County Police shoot man armed with a BB rifle

Walther Blvd Police involved shooting
Jeff Hager, WMAR
Baltimore County Police block off White Marsh and Walther Boulevards following an officer involved shooting (Nov. 3, 2025)
Walther Blvd Police involved shooting
Posted
and last updated

PARKVILLE, Md. — Motorists passing through the intersection of Putty Hill Avenue and Avondale Road dialed 911 on Monday morning reported spotting an armed man on foot in the area.
      
As officers arrived in the area, other witnesses pointed police in his direction.

“Officers encountered that subject here along White Marsh Boulevard,” said Joy Stewart of the Baltimore County Police Department, “During that encounter, one officer did discharge his departmental-issued weapon striking the subject.”

Police involved shooting shuts down portion of White Marsh Boulevard

Baltimore County Police shoot man armed with a BB rifle

      
As with most police-involved shootings, police have notified the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division, which may be why they initially released few details of the encounter.
      
Hours after the incident, police did reveal that the man was carrying a bb rifle and the officer who shot him did so with a department-issued rifle.
      
They did not disclose whether the officer had ordered the man to drop the weapon.

“That remains part of our investigation at this point. We’ll be able to provide some additional details as to the interaction between our officer and this subject at a later time.”
      
They also say the only person to fire a weapon from the time the man was spotted until he was shot was the officer.     

Photos from the scene of a Monday morning police involved shooting off White Marsh and Walther Boulevards

Photos from the scene of a police involved shooting on White Marsh Blvd.

Paramedics transported the wounded man to an area hospital, and police say he’s expected to survive.

“We are asking anyone who may have been in this area and saw something to please contact us at 410-887-4636,” added Stewart.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

