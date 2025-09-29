Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Baltimore County Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Lutherville

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Lutherville.

Police responded to the 100 block of East Padonia Road following reports of a shooting at a residence.

Officers found a man and woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man's injuries were self-inflicted.

Homicide detectives are currently on the scene as the investigation continues.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*

