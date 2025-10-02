Baltimore County police increase pedestrian safety enforcement as October crashes spike

Baltimore County police increased enforcement efforts in Essex as October marks National Pedestrian Safety Month, the same month the county sees its highest number of pedestrian-involved traffic crashes.

Of the nearly 1,500 crashes in Baltimore County last year, 184 occurred in October. The agency says the enforcement is needed to address the spike in incidents during this time.

Violations can result in costly penalties, with tickets ranging from $40 to $500.

Sgt. Mike Smith with Baltimore County Police emphasized the importance of drivers understanding crosswalk laws.

"A lot of drivers don't understand that pedestrians in a marked crosswalk that's properly marked are able to cross the street. It doesn't have to be necessarily be in an intersection or at like a, you know, controlled intersection with stoplights," Smith said.

The statewide Look Alive campaign offers safety tips for all road users. Drivers should allow at least 3 feet of space when passing cyclists. Bikers should avoid riding against traffic. Pedestrians should remain aware of blind spots around trucks and buses.

