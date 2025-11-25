Baltimore County police increase patrols during holiday shopping season

Baltimore County police are ramping up their presence at shopping centers and busy areas as part of their annual holiday deployment strategy to keep residents safe during the busiest shopping season of the year.

The department's holiday deployment focuses on monitoring locations that experience increased activity during the holiday season, particularly shopping centers where both vehicle and foot traffic surge as people prepare for the holidays.

"We know that during this time, that there's an influx of traffic, vehicle and foot traffic because people are getting ready for the holidays," said a Baltimore County police officer.

Officers are strategically positioning themselves in high-traffic areas to maintain visibility and ensure public safety during the peak shopping period.

"We're just going out and making sure things are, you know, going smooth and just make sure we're maintaining our presence," the officer said.

Police are also reminding residents to take personal safety precautions while holiday shopping. Officers recommend parking in well-lit areas, staying alert and paying attention to surroundings, and always locking car doors.

The increased police presence aims to deter crime and provide reassurance to shoppers during one of the busiest retail periods of the year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.