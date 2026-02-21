Baltimore County opens warming centers as cold weather approaches

With dangerous cold weather forecast, Baltimore County has activated multiple warming centers to provide shelter for residents in need.
The county's freezing weather shelter program runs from February 22-26, with facilities opening at 6 p.m. each evening and remaining operational until 9 a.m. the following morning.
No referral is needed, and anyone seeking warmth should arrive between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for intake.
Shelter Locations
Eastern Family Resource Center
9150 Franklin Square Drive, Rosedale, MD 21237
Hannah More Family Shelter
12041 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Westside Men's Shelter
3501 Sherwood Circle, Catonsville, MD 21228
Woodlawn Recreation Center
2120 Gwynn Oak Avenue, Gwynn Oak, MD 21207
For more information about available shelters, contact the Department of Social Services' Information, Referral and Screening line at 410-887-8463 during regular business hours, or the After Hours call service at 410-583-9398 outside normal operating hours.