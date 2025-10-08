TIMONIUM, Md. — A Baltimore County nonprofit that started by helping just one student in need is now celebrating its 10th anniversary of supporting thousands of students and their families across the school district.

The Student Support Network, based in Timonium, has grown from its humble beginnings in 2015 to now operating rooms of support at 21 Baltimore County Public Schools. The organization provides essential items like school supplies, shoes, food, hygiene products and household necessities to students who need them most.

WATCH: Baltimore County nonprofit marks 10 years of helping students in need Baltimore County nonprofit marks 10 years of helping students in need

"We see more students in need than ever before," said Wendy Stringfellow, executive director of the Student Support Network. "We help all students. Whether they need food or basic necessities such as hygiene and household items. We want all students to succeed."

The organization operates from a central hub where volunteers from participating schools come weekly to shop for items their students need. The shelves are stocked with everything from new backpacks and shoes to toothpaste and detergent.

Stringfellow emphasized the connection between basic needs and academic success.

"A child who does not have good hygiene is more likely to be bullied," Stringfellow said. "A child who is bullied is less likely to attend school. So, providing hygiene and household items, we're helping a child feel clean and ready to learn."

The network's success has created its own challenge. Currently, 33 schools are on the waiting list for a room of support, up from 24 schools a year ago. Less than two months into the new school year, resources are already stretched thin.

"They're challenging times for families and for students in need," Stringfellow said. "And so right now, purchasing power does not go as far as it used to."

The organization will celebrate its milestone with an anniversary gala and auction next week. Funds raised will help restock shelves and meet growing demand. As temperatures drop, the Student Support Network is launching drives for new winter coats, sweatshirts and sweatpants.

The organization maximizes donations by purchasing items in bulk and partnering with various community groups.

"We source the items that we purchase and we purchase them in bulk," Stringfellow said. "So when we receive a monetary donation, that money then goes further when we're purchasing items such as the backpacks, such as the warm winter coats. We partner with individuals. We partner with churches and synagogues. We partner with community associations. Any group so that we can get more items out to students in need."

If you’d like to help, go here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

