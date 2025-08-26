Baltimore County library offers free homework help and student resources for back-to-school

As students head back to school, Baltimore County Public Library is stepping in to help with homework resources, after-school programs and partnerships that make access easier than ever.

"Something that a lot of people don't know is we actually have a partnership with the schools where they can use their Student IDs as a library card so they don't have to do anything. They already have it available to them," said Emily Williamson, communications supervisor for Baltimore County Public Library.

The library offers dedicated areas for kids and teens, quiet study rooms, and even after-school snacks at select branches. Students can also get free homework help seven days a week.

For non-students, September is Library Card Sign-up Month, and everything is free to use.

