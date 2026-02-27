Baltimore County honors Thurgood Marshall with reenactment of landmark segregation case

Baltimore County honored Thurgood Marshall this Black History Month by reenacting one of the first cases he argued.

In 1937, Williams v. Zimmerman challenged segregation in Maryland high schools.

The case was one of the first school segregation cases that ultimately led to Brown v. Board of Education.

The reenactment took place in the same courtroom where the case was originally argued.

"Thurgood Marshall was a person who dedicated his life and his work to eradicate the system of separate but equal."

Funds raised during the event will be donated to the Baltimore County Bar Foundation for the upkeep of the ceremonial courtroom.

