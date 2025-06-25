Baltimore County first responders honored with "Code Save" award after saving toddler in cardiac Arrest

A team of first responders has been honored with a "Code Save" award for their life-saving actions that saved a toddler who went into cardiac arrest following a multi-vehicle accident.

On March 12, one-year-old Worship suffered cardiac arrest as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Baltimore County first responders arrived to find the toddler in full cardiac arrest.

The emergency crews immediately initiated advanced life support measures and coordinated with the nearest hospitals, actions that ultimately saved the little girl's life.

Fire Lieutenant Jason Cromer, who led the first unit to arrive on scene, described the challenges of treating such a young patient.

"It can be difficult. But we've....with the experience you gain over the years, you learn to push that aside and just do your job and do it as best as you can," said Cromer.

Worship's father expressed profound gratitude for the emergency responders who saved his daughter's life.

"Somebody said you should count your blessings and name them one by one and you will see what god has done," said Worship's father.

The child has made a remarkable recovery and is now preparing to begin early learning programs this fall.

