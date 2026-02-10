Baltimore County firefighters go door-to-door after deadly Halethorpe fire

HALETHORPE, Md. — A deadly fire has Baltimore County firefighters going door to door to help prevent any future fires.

They were out in Halethorpe a week after Dennis Randle died in a fire at his home on Vogt Avenue.

Battalion Chief Lonnie Ledford was one of those first responders helping out. He said with it being winter, plus the unusually bitter cold we've seen over the past few weeks, it's more important than ever to practice safe heating habits.

"Make sure you're utilizing appropriate heating sources. Make sure you're running extension cords through your home. That's a huge deal if you're overloading extension cords, that's a huge fire hazard for us," Ledford said.

Still no word on what caused the fire in Halethorpe. Five people have died in fires in the county so far this year.

