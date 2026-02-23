Baltimore County family seeks justice after hit-and-run kills 20-year-old

A Baltimore County family is calling for justice after a hit-and-run driver killed a 20-year-old.

WATCH: Family seeks justice after hit-and-run kills Christopher Teah Family seeks justice after hit-and-run kills Christopher Teah

Christopher Teah was struck and killed last Sunday night at the intersection of Security Boulevard and Gwynn Oak Avenue.

Police told family members Christopher was getting off the bus to walk home when it happened.

Family members say the driver got out, looked at Christopher, and then left the scene. The family held a vigil where he was killed and is asking whoever is responsible to turn themselves in.

"Because just a phone call whatsoever way they could have called, just a phone call may have saved my nephew's life, but they decided to leave the scene. They fled the scene, and that may have been the act, the final cause of, of, of him being taken away from us," a family member said.

The family says the vehicle involved in the hit and run is a silver or gray sedan.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.