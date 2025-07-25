BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Baltimore County Council will soon vote on whether to confirm a new inspector general appointee, while many council members have already expressed support for the current officeholder.

Khadija Walker, a former inspector general with the Environmental Protection Agency, has been appointed by County Executive Kathy Klausmeier to potentially replace current Inspector General Kelly Madigan.

Watch as the County Council consider who should be the next inspector general Baltimore County Council to consider new inspector general appointment

"Through our selection process, it became apparent that she is the most qualified candidate to further advance the office and continue to preserve integrity and transparency in Baltimore County government," Klausmeier said in a statement.

The final decision rests with the seven members of the county council, several of whom have already announced their support for Madigan.

Councilman Izzy Patoka of District 2 expressed concerns about Walker's background.

"We tried to look at Ms. Walker's background and it looks like it's mostly at the federal level. It's really important I think to have experience at the local level. I also think that Ms. Madikin has demonstrated that she's done a great job," Patoka said.

Councilman Julian Jones of District 4 offered a different perspective on the support Madigan has received from council members.

"My take on people making those comments and I've generally stayed out of it because I really believe that those type of comments undermine the process, it undermines the county executive, and it says to the world that we're not truly an equal opportunity employer," Jones said.

The process continues Tuesday when a rally supporting Madigan is planned before a council work session.

"So I think these chambers will be filled. It's going to be action packed. There'll be a lot of interaction between the council and residents, but that's what government should do. We should interact with our constituents, and I think you'll see that at a very high level on Tuesday," Patoka said.

Jones, who has served on the council for 11 years and as chairman for four, is uncertain about what to expect.

"Not really sure what to expect. I mean, I've been on the council for 11 years. I've been chairman for four, so I've seen a lot of controversial issues. There'll be a lot of speakers. I'm sure they all sign up to let us all know how they feel in terms of a vote. The only time we're voting for anything right now is gonna be the following Monday," Jones said.

If the council does not confirm Walker, Madigan would remain in the role. There is no deadline for when the council must confirm a different inspector general.

