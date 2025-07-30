Baltimore County Council hears from new inspector general appointee amid controversy

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD — The Baltimore County Council heard from inspector general appointee Khadija Walker for the first time since her appointment, which is sparking controversy among supporters of the current inspector general.

"I see this as a powerful opportunity to bring my extensive IG experience to international foreign aid oversight to domestic environmental infrastructure, to help build, strengthen, and advance this office for long-term success," Walker said.

The inspector general pick has generated significant opposition in the county. About 50 people rallied in support of the current inspector general, Kelly Madigan, gathering in the courtyard of the county council building.

Supporters of Madigan expressed frustration with the selection process.

"I don't like what I've read about how it's not transparent and they keep promising us transparency," Roger Gookin said.

"The transparency is really concerning of how they've had the process," Susan Radke said.

County Executive Kathy Klausmeier released an open letter ahead of the meeting defending her selection of Walker, stating that "Khadija Walker stood out as the most qualified candidate to elevate the Office of the Inspector General."

Klausmeier added that "it is disappointing that Ms. Walker's impressive credentials have come under attack for political reasons."

The work session sets up a clash between the council and the executive. Several council members have announced their support for the current inspector general.

Two bipartisan members, Izzy Patoka and David Marks, have announced a cosponsored bill to put stricter guidelines on the inspector general selection process.

"I think they should reject this appointment and keep the IG that has done so well," Gookin said.

The county council could vote on Walker becoming the inspector general as early as next week.

