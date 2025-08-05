Baltimore County Council comes to agreement on proposed redistricting map

The Baltimore County Council introduced its plan to adopt a final redistricting map on Monday.

This comes after the Redistricting Commission held four public hearings and received over 1,000 emails from the public.

In addition, the board held 13 public meetings (between January 29th and June 9th), released two draft maps, and a majority approved a third map as its final recommendation.

Here's the steak and potatoes.

Once finalized, Baltimore County must expand from seven to nine districts.

This map would create two majority-Black districts with Woodlawn and Randallstown as the nucleus.

It will also combine Essex, Middle River, and the waterfront communities as one unified district.

These huge changes the Baltimore County Council believes "reflects the priorities and concerns expressed by county residents."

Two more public hearings are scheduled (August 26 and September 9, 2025), with final adoption scheduled for September 15, 2025.

This provides citizens with information about how they can still participate in the process.