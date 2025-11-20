Baltimore County breaks ground on new $289 million Dulaney High School in Timonium

TIMONIUM, Md. — Baltimore County officials broke ground on a new Dulaney High School in Timonium, marking a long-awaited victory for families who have fought for years to replace the aging facility.

The groundbreaking ceremony brought together county and state leaders, school officials, parents and community members at the baseball field where the entrance to the new school will be located.

The $289 million facility will be more than 100,000 square feet larger than the current building and will ease overcrowding by increasing student capacity by 160 seats.

Hank Hutson, a member of Dulaney High School's first graduating class in 1965, attended the ceremony with several classmates. He first walked the halls of the school 61 years ago.

"We loved it. We thought we were…we had, you know, the sun set on our class. We thought we were the best," Hutson said.

"It's a tremendous boost. And, I think a lot about the word hope. This is a sign of hope around here, and a sign of hope for education. And that people can come together and get important, difficult things done," he said.

Principal Samuel Wynkoop emphasized the project's significance for the community.

"This project is a project that will hold up our community, make good on a promise and reaffirm the dream of better and brighter tomorrows for Dulaney High School and its students for many generations to come," Wynkoop said.

The design includes outdoor learning spaces, additional classrooms, a central cafeteria and multipurpose area. Once the new building is completed, the current structure will be demolished to make way for additional parking and athletic fields.

The new building is expected to open in 2029.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.