Assault victim from burglary dies a month later

DUNDALK, Md. — A report of a burglary brought police to a townhouse on Kelmore Road on January 13 and after they discovered 51-year-old Christopher Stafford unresponsive inside, suffering from trauma to the upper body, one of the victim’s neighbors, Jim Coffey, says more officers would follow.

“This whole block was blocked off. There was a bunch of police out here,” recalled Coffey, “It looked like the whole police station was out here. Every cop in Dundalk was here.”

News that Stafford died from his injuries a month later has left some residents concerned that police have not shared information on whether the crime was random or targeted while Stafford’s killer or killers remain at large.

“I’ve got children. I feel like they should be out here investigating it. I’ve got a seven-year-old,” a woman told us who did not feel safe sharing her identity.

“So police never came by the door? Not a thing?” I asked.

“Never knocked on the door. Anything. No,” she recalled.



What little information that neighbors have learned, they have gleaned outside of police channels.

“They kicked the back door in the back way,” Coffey told us, “Not this door. The back door and they went in the house and beat him up and took some stuff out of the house.”



Items, according to Coffey, which may have included an electric bike, a shotgun and a handgun.



Why they chose Stafford’s house remains a mystery… at least for now.

“He minded his business,” said Coffey, “Stayed in the house. He didn’t cause nobody no trouble. I’ve never seen him… I’ve been here 14 years. I haven’t seen him in no trouble. No arguments or nothing.”

If you have any information, which could help police in this case, you’re asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.