Arrest made in Essex double homicide, Baltimore County Police say

ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County Police have made an arrest in connection with a double homicide in Essex.

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect at this time, but say he is a 22-year-old man.

On August 10, officers responded to a condominium complex in the unit block of Banyan Wood Court following reports of a shooting.

There, they discovered 19-year-old Donielle Mack and 19-year-old Izick Aminartey inside a vehicle, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined that the vehicle containing the victims had crashed into a parked car.

Both victims died at the scene as a result of their injuries from the shooting.

Neighbor Bryan Hernandez told WMAR-2 News he was returning from the store when he encountered the large police presence near his home.

"I've been here for a year and a half. Never heard of anything like violence like this going around here. What we hear, it's a good area. It's always nice and quiet," Hernandez said.

Police say the suspect will be identified after they appear before a court commissioner.