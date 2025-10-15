Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Arrest made in Baltimore County juvenile sex trafficking investigation

Baltimore County Police
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police say an arrest has been made following a sex trafficking investigation over the summer.

Ricardo Sawyer, 38, is charged with trafficking multiple juvenile victims.

According to police, Sawyer used various methods to approach victims and potential victims both in person and through social media, including handing out pamphlets and business cards.

Police say multiple victims have been identified, but they believe more victims have yet to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore County Police at 410-887-7720.

