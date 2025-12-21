Arrest made after weekend shooting in Dundalk, two men injured

DUNDALK, Md — A person has been arrested in connection with a double shooting in Dundalk over the weekend.

On Saturday, around 9:55pm, officers arrived at the 1900 block of Church Road in response to a shooting.

During the shooting, a 44-year-old man was shot in the hand, and a 51-year-old man was also shot.

Both of them were taken to a local hospital. County Police say the shooting started as a result of an argument.

The 51-year-old has been treated and released. The 44-year-old is still in the hospital.

Authorities say there is no longer a threat to the community.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this case to contact 410-887-4636 (INFO).

Reward Offered

Information may also be provided anonymously by contacting Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587(7LOCKUP).

Information provided by phone or online through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland:

https://metrocrimestoppers.org [metrocrimestoppers.org]

Residents may also provide details about this crime through the Baltimore County Police

Department’s iWATCH program.

iWATCH: https://iwatch.baltimorecountymd.gov [iwatch.baltimorecountymd.gov]