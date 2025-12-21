Arrest made after weekend shooting in Dundalk, two men injured

DUNDALK, Md — A person has been arrested in connection with a double shooting in Dundalk over the weekend.
On Saturday, around 9:55pm, officers arrived at the 1900 block of Church Road in response to a shooting.
During the shooting, a 44-year-old man was shot in the hand, and a 51-year-old man was also shot.
Both of them were taken to a local hospital. County Police say the shooting started as a result of an argument.
The 51-year-old has been treated and released. The 44-year-old is still in the hospital.
Authorities say there is no longer a threat to the community.
Detectives ask anyone with information about this case to contact 410-887-4636 (INFO).
Reward Offered
Information may also be provided anonymously by contacting Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587(7LOCKUP).
Information provided by phone or online through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.
Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland:
https://metrocrimestoppers.org [metrocrimestoppers.org]
Residents may also provide details about this crime through the Baltimore County Police
Department’s iWATCH program.
iWATCH: https://iwatch.baltimorecountymd.gov [iwatch.baltimorecountymd.gov]