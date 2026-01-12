Animal shelter marks decade milestone with waived adoption fees

A day with the workers that cared for so many of the animals in our homes right now.

On Saturday, Baltimore County Animal Services celebrated 10 years at their Baldwin location by opening their doors for shelter tours and waived adoption fees for 10 hours.

In the last decade, they've been able to expand, taking in nearly 8,000 dogs and cats in 2025.

"It's been really heartwarming to see so many people come out and support us, whether it's adopting today where we've had over 15 adoptions so far or going on the tours and learning about all of the hard work that our staff does," says Abby Isaacs Communications Manager at Baltimore County Animal Services.

We're excited to be able to show all of the things that we do and all the ways that we're able to help the residents of Baltimore County.

In addition to helping you find your new furry family member, BCAS helps remove unwanted wildlife from your home and offers affordable vaccinations and microchipping. 26 pets were adopted during yesterday's event.