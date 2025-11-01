An investment in feeding the hungry: Baltimore County commits $4 million to offset SNAP cuts

TOWSON, Md. — Many of Baltimore County’s 14 thousand students who receive SNAP benefits also rely on what’s called the student support network to assure that once they leave the cafeteria where free breakfasts and lunches are available, they won’t go hungry at home.

“We have ramps of support where the students are able to access food, weekend food bags and nonperishable food such as meat, chicken, eggs, milk right before a major break,” said Executive Director Wendy Stringfellow.

That network, along with others like the Maryland Food Bank, Meals on Wheels and the Community Assistance Network will be receiving additional money from the county to help offset the anticipated suspension of SNAP benefits.

“Baltimore County will invest four million dollars to support food assistance for federal workers, SNAP recipients and families affected by the ongoing shutdown,” announced Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier.



It’s a bitter pill for county leaders who must draw from the local government’s reserves, because their counterparts in Washington refuse to break their impasse over funding the federal government.

“You need to figure this out,” said County Councilman Izzy Patoka, “You need to stop this finger pointing today, because tomorrow, people in your country, people you represent are going to be hungry.”

It’s estimated there are one hundred thousand county residents who received SNAP benefits each month at a cost of about 18 million dollars.



Charitable food sources simply can’t make all of that up, even with 4 million dollars more in a county where one out of three people suffer from food insecurity.



The existing need is so severe, the Student Support Network, for instance, provides take home food to students from 21 separate schools in the county, but 33 other schools remain on their waiting list.