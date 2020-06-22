Menu

Watch
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

Amazon driver seen dropping packages into sewer in Baltimore County neighborhood

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Amazon wants you to start a business to deliver its packages
Posted at 2:18 PM, Jun 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-22 14:18:16-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY — An Amazon driver was seen dropping packages into the sewer in a Baltimore County neighborhood.

According to Baltimore County Police, officers were called to the 1800 block of Edgewood Road in Loch Raven Village around 6:44 p.m. Sunday after a neighbor called 911 to say an Amazon driver was dropping packages into the sewer.

Police say the driver is from a temp agency and wanted to get off work. He dumped the packages out of anger and the temp agency will be on the hook for the damages.

Police are waiting for the officer to finish the report to see how many packages were damaged.

They will then determine if an arrest needs to be made.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.