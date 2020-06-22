Amazon driver seen dropping packages into sewer in Baltimore County neighborhood

BALTIMORE COUNTY — An Amazon driver was seen dropping packages into the sewer in a Baltimore County neighborhood.

According to Baltimore County Police, officers were called to the 1800 block of Edgewood Road in Loch Raven Village around 6:44 p.m. Sunday after a neighbor called 911 to say an Amazon driver was dropping packages into the sewer.

Police say the driver is from a temp agency and wanted to get off work. He dumped the packages out of anger and the temp agency will be on the hook for the damages.

Police are waiting for the officer to finish the report to see how many packages were damaged.

They will then determine if an arrest needs to be made.