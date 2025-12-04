Adrienne Jones stepping down from speakership

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — House Speaker Adrienne Jones is stepping down from House leadership, she said in a statement Thursday.

"Committed to the continued work of community for the people of this great State of Maryland, I am stepping back as Speaker of the House effective immediately. I will remain as a delegate representing the best district in Maryland, District 10," she says.

Jones has been House Speaker since May 1, 2019, and a member of the House of Delegates since October 1997.

"Now is the time for me to step back and 'raise high' the stars of my leadership team. I am turning my attention to coaching and mentoring and offering guidance and support to the next Speaker for a smooth transition," said Jones.

She represents District 10 in Baltimore County.

Governor Moore released a statement on the announcement.

"Adrienne Jones was a friend and mentor long before she ever earned the title 'Speaker.' Her leadership and mentorship have been instrumental to me and so many others who serve the people of Maryland. She leads by example, putting service above self across five decades, and that will not change as she steps down from leadership while still serving District 10," he said. "Throughout her career, she never flinched from stepping into the gap. That work continues, and our state is better off because of it. Marylanders who will never meet her and may not even know her name will have their lives made better by her work."

Republican Delegates Kathy Szeliga and Ryan Narwrocki, who represent a district in Eastern Baltimore County, also released a statement thanking Jones for her service.

"I wish her nothing but the best," said Szeliga.

"I thank Speaker Jones for her dedication to Baltimore County and Maryland," said Delegate Ryan Nawrocki. "Having the first Speaker from Baltimore County in over fifty years was meaningful to the region, and having her in that role will be missed."

The Senate Republican leadership also issued a statement on Jones' announcement.

“Today the General Assembly begins a new chapter with Speaker Jones’ resignation. While Republicans did not often share the same policy priorities, we nevertheless respect her decades of service to Maryland. From her start as a delegate in 1997 to becoming the first woman and first African-American Speaker in our state’s history, Speaker Jones broke barriers and stood as a historic figure in Maryland politics. We appreciate her contributions to the state and look forward to working with the next Speaker to meet Maryland’s challenges.”

Presiding across the hall and alongside House Speaker Adrienne Jones for the last six years has been one of my greatest honors. Speaker Jones was elected as Speaker after an already distinguished career as a public servant. She led her chamber through one of the most… — Bill Ferguson (@SenBillFerg) December 4, 2025

There will be a House Democratic Caucus Meeting on Tuesday, December 16, where a new speaker will be nominated.

Delegate Dana Stein, who serves as Speaker Pro Tem, will perform the duties of the Speaker until a new Speaker is elected.

This is breaking news and will be updated.