Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

A shot at staying healthy: Baltimore County leaders set example getting flu vaccinations

Flu Shot.jpg
Manny Locke/WMAR
Flu Shot.jpg
Posted

TOWSON, Md. — No one had to twist Hannah Kelley’s arm to seek a flu shot at the makeshift clinic inside the historic courthouse in Towson on Thursday.

“I know I’ve had the flu before and it’s been really bad,” said Kelley, “and hopefully something like this can help prevent the suffering of getting the flu.”

Baltimore CBalounty’s top executive, its top prosecutor and its top doctor also followed suit mindful of the infectious disease caused by influenza viruses that can cause lesser symptoms like fever, a runny nose and a sore throat or something much, much worse.

“In Maryland, last flu season, over 85 thousand Marylanders went to the emergency department for their flu symptoms and over 46 hundred were hospitalized and, unfortunately, 85 died in Maryland,” said Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Lucy Wilson.

 The CDC recommends that everyone six months of age and older get their annual flu shot.

While U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has questioned the ability of the shots to prevent hospitalizations and deaths in the past, he ultimately has endorsed those recommendations, and experts say there are steps you can take in addition to the shot to better protect your health.

“Other ways you can prevent influenza after the shot is stay home if you’re sick,” advised Wilson, “cover your cough, wear a mask if you’re sick, wash your hands and just try to stay healthy in other ways as well.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Kelly Groft
Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR