TOWSON, Md. — No one had to twist Hannah Kelley’s arm to seek a flu shot at the makeshift clinic inside the historic courthouse in Towson on Thursday.

“I know I’ve had the flu before and it’s been really bad,” said Kelley, “and hopefully something like this can help prevent the suffering of getting the flu.”

Baltimore CBalounty’s top executive, its top prosecutor and its top doctor also followed suit mindful of the infectious disease caused by influenza viruses that can cause lesser symptoms like fever, a runny nose and a sore throat or something much, much worse.

“In Maryland, last flu season, over 85 thousand Marylanders went to the emergency department for their flu symptoms and over 46 hundred were hospitalized and, unfortunately, 85 died in Maryland,” said Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Lucy Wilson.

The CDC recommends that everyone six months of age and older get their annual flu shot.

While U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has questioned the ability of the shots to prevent hospitalizations and deaths in the past, he ultimately has endorsed those recommendations, and experts say there are steps you can take in addition to the shot to better protect your health.

“Other ways you can prevent influenza after the shot is stay home if you’re sick,” advised Wilson, “cover your cough, wear a mask if you’re sick, wash your hands and just try to stay healthy in other ways as well.

