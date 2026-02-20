Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A Baltimore County middle school student's thank-you letter leads to sweet surprise

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A seventh-grader at The Odyssey School in Timonium received the surprise of a lifetime after writing a simple thank-you letter to her local Dunkin' Donuts as part of a class assignment.

Hazel Agbro was completing a business letter writing assignment when she chose to thank the staff at the Randallstown Dunkin' Donuts for always remembering her order and greeting her with a smile each morning.

What started as a routine school project turned into something much bigger when corporate executives showed up at her school with donuts for everyone and a major surprise for Hazel.

"I was hoping for like a regular like response, but when I got this, I was completely surprised and cried a little because like it was, it's a very emotional thing," Agbro said.

Hazel received free donuts for a year from the company.

She says the staff always has her usual order - strawberry frosted donuts with sprinkles and orange juice - ready before she even asks.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

