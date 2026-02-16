BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A blind hill and the sound of a supped-up engine.

Residents in Gwynn Oak say it’s normal along a stretch of Liberty Road.



Trina DuBose says she saw police converge on the area where 67-year-old Loretta Pretlow was struck and killed on Saturday night, and while she’s saddened by what happened, she’s not surprised.

Gwynn Oak residents speak out on speeding in the area after woman is struck and killed 67-year-old struck and killed on Liberty Road

“It was already dark when this had happened so if she was like wearing dark clothes, it would be hard to see,” said DuBose, “and, honestly, the speed is not safe to cross the street in my opinion at any hour.”

“So over if they had to put in speed control cameras, you’d take it?”

“I would.Yes.Absolutely.”



For now, police will only say the vehicle, which struck Pretlow remained at the scene, but there’s no indication whether it was speeding or not.



The crash remains under investigation.



But there have been other similar tragedies here in the past.

“It wasn’t too long ago that a kid got killed coming from school,” said Jeff Jefferson who has lived in the area nearly 40 years, “He got off the bus and crossed the bus, but the car is going this way and tragically it hit him and killed him and that happens all too often. “What’s the speed limit through here?”

“40.”

“Do you ever see anyone do 40?”

“I see them do 40, 50, 60.It’s sad, especially during the summer months, they’re racing up and down here. It’s sad.”

Over the last few decades, a number of pedestrian safety enhancements have gone up here along Liberty Road both inside and outside the beltway, but not where the victim was struck over the weekend.

Flashing yellow lights, more signage even a marked crosswalk?



Residents here aren’t convinced that would be enough, and they point to such improvements just a few blocks up the road.

“Even if you go up Liberty Road towards 695, yes, there are crosswalks, but people don’t abide by them and people are just speeding down all up Liberty Road,” said DuBose, “It’s not safe for pedestrians out here.”