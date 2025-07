BALTIMORE COUNTY — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Baltimore County that happened Sunday night.

Baltimore County police responded to the York and Halesworth Road for a pedestrian crash.

Police say when they arrived, they determined 37-year-old Benjamin Granger was struck while crossing York Road by an Acura TL, that did not remain at the scene.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

This incident remains under investigation.