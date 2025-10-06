Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
24-yr-old Cockeysville man with notebook containing threats, arrested for disorderly conduct

24-year-old Micah Narteh was arrested for disorderly conduct.

According to Baltimore County Police, on two separate occasions, he approched women outside of businesses in the Cockeysville area instructing them to read a notebook.

This notebook had written threats soliciting sex. These threats suggested the 24-year-old was armed.

However, upon arrest, officers did not find a weapon on him.

There have been no reports of Narteh carrying out assault.

Officers are urging anyone who may have come in contact with Narteh to contact 911 or the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-887-1823. 

