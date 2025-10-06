24-yr-old Cockeysville man with notebook containing threats, arrested for disorderly conduct

24-year-old Micah Narteh was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Officers arrested Micah Narteh for disorderly conduct. Narteh was charged after it was reported that he approached women, outside businesses located in the Cockeysville area instructing them to read a notebook that contained written threats soliciting sex. https://t.co/hhBSFkQ2lm pic.twitter.com/h9oAz6xIf8 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 6, 2025

According to Baltimore County Police, on two separate occasions, he approched women outside of businesses in the Cockeysville area instructing them to read a notebook.

This notebook had written threats soliciting sex. These threats suggested the 24-year-old was armed.

However, upon arrest, officers did not find a weapon on him.

There have been no reports of Narteh carrying out assault.

Officers are urging anyone who may have come in contact with Narteh to contact 911 or the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-887-1823.