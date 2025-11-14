14 part-time employees laid off from the Baltimore County Public Library system

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Earlier this week, 14 Baltimore County Public Library employees were laid off.

There's no word on the reason for the dismissal, but county leaders are taking notice.

Councilman Izzy Patoka said, "the timing of these firings lack compassion and are tone deaf, not only to the time of year, but also the state of our current economy."

His full statement can be found below.

Libraries are an essential part of our communities. With Baltimore County's sudden



departure from its commitment to the proposed Middle River library and now the firing of 14 library employees,



libraries have come under attack from within. In both cases, there was no stakeholder engagement. These



inexplicable actions are unacceptable. The timing of these firings lack compassion and are tone deaf, not only to



the time of year, but also the state of our current economy. I call on an immediate reversal of these firings and



prompt stakeholder engagement. Izzy Patoka

A spokesperson for the Baltimore County Government said they are "concerned about what appears to be an abrupt and untimely dismissal of 14 Baltimore County Public Library staff member this week."

The full statement can be found below.

We are concerned about what appears to be an abrupt and untimely dismissal of 14 Baltimore County Public Library staff members this week — some of whom have given many years of service to our communities.



As a component unit of Baltimore County Government, Baltimore County Public Library is solely governed by — and accountable to — the Board of Library Trustees.



We empathize with those coming to terms with the loss of their jobs this holiday season, and encourage all who are affected to explore the opening and resources available with the Baltimore County Government.

We reached out to the Baltimore County Public Library System for a comment, but we've yet to hear anything back.