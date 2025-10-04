12-year-old boy stabbed multiple times in Dundalk; police issue arrest warrant

DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in Dundalk.

Authorities say around 4:45 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Liberty Parkway and found the victim, a 12-year-old boy, suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

The boy's condition is listed as critical but stable, per the Baltimore County Police Department.

No arrest has been made in the stabbing and charges are pending in what police are describing as a "domestic matter."

Police say there are no outstanding subjects being sought by police and there is no ongoing threat to the community.