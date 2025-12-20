BALTIMORE — Friday's York Road Improvement District holiday pop-up market is just one way the organization is activating spaces and providing inspiration for last minute gifts or maybe your new business.

A little over two years ago, Samuel Storey and the York Road improvement district were tasked with revitalizing the area.

This included cleaning the streets, adding surveillance cameras around the area, and providing visibility for local businesses.

York Road Improvement District highlights businesses at holiday pop-up market

Storey told WMAR-2 News that through partnerships, the area has already seen the fruits of their labor.

"We've worked together to bring in some really exciting new businesses to the area. A new bakery is opening south of Cold Spring, Raspberry Moments, as well as a brand new cafe right up the street Munchies Cafe," Storey said.

But the work is far from over.

Friday, the improvement district hosted a holiday pop up market with products from over 25 businesses for customers to choose from.

"This used to be the old Full Tilt brewing space, which shut down about three years ago. So this is a way to both provide new opportunities to some of our local micro businesses while activating a space that has been shuttered."

With business redevelopment in mind, we asked if there's a plan for a permanent tenant in the empty Full Tilt brewing space.

"Right now, it doesn't have a long term plan. But we hope that through this, and future activations in the new year, that it could maybe raise some interest and be something exciting in the future."

The York Road Improvement District seeks to help new and current tenants looking ahead with a $100,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.

"This would be a grant that would help both existing businesses and new businesses that are moving into vacant storefronts to fix up their inside in order to improve their business."

The holiday pop-up market runs through Saturday.