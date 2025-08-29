BALTIMORE — For decades, dog owners have been bringing their pets to Lower Wyman Park, next to the Johns Hopkins campus in North Baltimore.

The secluded park is a hidden gem tucked away from the busy streets nearby, where dogs run unleashed in what they consider a safe, controlled environment.

“I started going to a couple of other places,” says Jim Fendler, who lives a couple miles away in Waverly. “And then we heard about this place. And when I came here, it's going on 11 years now, it's just perfect. People come here and picnic. They fly kites. Kids in the wintertime, they slide down the hill. It's a great open space for everybody.”

Until recently, the university had a lease on the property. Now the city has regained control and wants to crack down on off-leash dogs.

Residents speak on Wyman Park Wyman Park dog haven faces uncertain future

The dog owners who frequent here want the city to make it an official dog park that would still be open for other uses.

“This park is really enclosed on all three sides,” says Stephen Gardner, who lives in nearby Hampden. “There's natural barriers that keep the park safe for all the rest of the neighborhood.”

The dog owners want to work with the Wyman Park Community Association and the city on an amenable solution.

One option would be putting up fencing along the east side of the park where the Stony Run Trail is.

“We would like some form of natural barrier,” Stephen says. “We've already got natural walls, natural fences by the fact of all the trees, and I think that gives everyone the freedom to use the park. It would cost the city far less money than building a fully enclosed dog park.”

We reached out to the Wyman Park Community Association and the president of the group, Andrea Rackowski, said in an email they're not ready to comment on the issue at this time.

We were unable to reach anyone at the city recs department who's familiar with the situation Friday.

Meanwhile, supporters have set up a website, where they have a survey to gather community recommendations.

“We've been coming down here, lots of us for over 10 years, some of us for over 30,” Stephen says. “And I think those voices should be heard, definitely.”