WTMD's First Thursdays is back at the Canton Waterfront on June 4 with free shows

BALTIMORE — WTMD's first free music festival, First Thursdays, is back.

The summer fest kicks off today with several shows at the Canton Waterfront, including "Fantastic Cat", "Happy Landing" and Baltimore-based group "Seven Tellers".

There will also be dozens of food and beverage vendors and local artisans. WMAR is the weather partner for the event. Meteorologist Stevie Daniels says it will be warm, with temperatures in the upper 80's.

Watch the video below to see her First Thursday forecast:

Forecast for WTMD's First Thursday at the Canton Waterfront

The park opens at 5 p.m. There will also be shows on July 9 and August 6.